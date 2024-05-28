ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Gov Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries

Segun Adeyemi

The lawmaker confirmed that Governor Aiyedatiwa tried to convince him to drop the suit, but he did so after President Tinubu intervened.

Jimoh Ibrahim and Lucky Aiyedatiwa. [Facebook]
Jimoh Ibrahim and Lucky Aiyedatiwa. [Facebook]

In a formal notice submitted to the Federal High Court in Abuja under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/588/2024, Ibrahim stated that he was ending the case “in the interest of all concerned.”

Ibrahim, who contested the APC governorship primary in Ondo State on April 20, previously accused the party of disregarding its own rules during the primary process.

The senator, representing Ondo South in the Senate, criticised the primary as being tainted by fraudulent practices and filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate it.

The primary election had nominated Aiyedatiwa as the APC’s candidate for the November election.

The defendants in the lawsuit included Aiyedatiwa, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Ibrahim announced on Tuesday that he decided to retract the lawsuit after President Bola Tinubu intervened and promised to enhance internal democracy within the APC.

The lawmaker confirmed that Governor Aiyedatiwa tried to convince him to drop the suit, but he did so after President Tinubu intervened.

As quoted By Channels TV, he said, “I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue am fighting for is not personal. It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute.”

Ibrahim said the withdrawal was his “cake gift” on the President’s first anniversary.

Segun Adeyemi

