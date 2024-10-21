ADVERTISEMENT
How Oluwo chased me out of his palace like a child – Ooni of Ife

Segun Adeyemi

Both rulers have significantly influenced Osun State, making this public disclosure all the more intriguing.

L-R: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi - Ojaja II and Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1. [Facebook]
The Ooni, one of the most respected monarchs in Nigeria, disclosed this in a video that has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about the dynamics between the two prominent kings in Osun State.

Ooni Ogunwusi narrated the incident, explaining that his visit to the Oluwo's palace ended in an unexpected confrontation.

"When I visited Oluwo, he chased me out like a child. I have always maintained my distance from him since that incident," the Ooni stated in the video, revealing why he had kept his interactions with Oluwo to a minimum.

The monarch further commented on calls for reconciliation, indicating that while others may wish for him to reconnect with the Oluwo, he remains cautious.

"Now that you people are imploring that I visit him again, what if he does the same?" the Ooni asked, showing reluctance to risk a repeat of the past.

However, despite the personal grievance, the Ooni emphasised his commitment to his royal responsibilities.

"I have to contain his excesses as an elder, although I'm a young person, but I'm sitting on the throne of the elders. Oluwo, I greet you," he concluded.

Though the Ooni did not delve into any specific rift between the two monarchs, the revelation has stirred curiosity regarding the nature of their relationship.

