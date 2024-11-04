ADVERTISEMENT
Obi clarifies stance on alleged ‘dismantling of churches’

Segun Adeyemi

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, highlighted his respect for all faiths and cited biblical references to underscore his point.

Peter Obi. [Facebook]
Peter Obi. [Facebook]

According to POMR, this misinterpretation of Obi's recent interview is misleading and distorts his message.

In a statement issued Sunday, November 3, Ibrahim Umar, POMR spokesperson, clarified that Obi's message intended to encourage a balanced integration of faith and work in Nigerians' lives.

"We have been made aware of a significant distortion of Obi's recent media interview, which erroneously claims he called for the dismantling of churches in Nigeria," Umar stated, adding that the headline given to the interview "twists [Obi's words] to serve a mischievous agenda."

Addressing his stance on religion, Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, highlighted his respect for all faiths and cited biblical references to underscore his point.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi splits Nigerians over call to turn church vigils into night shifts

Referencing Apostle James's words, he noted, "Faith without works is unhelpful," and "a person is justified by works and not by faith alone."

He also referred to Proverbs 14:23 to argue that "all hard work brings profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty."

Obi's mention of "turning night vigils into production nights" was an appeal to emphasise worship through meaningful work.

Umar explained, "Even Jesus Christ did not choose his 12 disciples while they were praying; he found them working—fishermen, tax collectors, and so forth."

POMR urged the public to dismiss the media's slant, reaffirming that Obi's remarks were meant to inspire a balance of worship and productivity, not dismantle places of worship.

Segun Adeyemi

