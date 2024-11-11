ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

With the governorship transition approaching, political tensions in Edo State have escalated, with Obaseki’s location sparking conflicting narratives between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Initially fueled by Governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo, the rumour had suggested Obaseki left the country via a land border to evade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor-elect Okpebholo, scheduled to assume office on Tuesday, November 12, alleged that Obaseki had “disappeared” from the Edo State Government House and dismissed staff on Friday.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Godspower Inegbe, Okpebholo stated, “As of Friday, November 8, the whereabouts of Obaseki are unknown. He has abandoned governance in the State, and he is on the run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpebholo’s statement further claimed that Obaseki avoided using the airport, opting for a bus to leave discreetly.

READ ALSO: APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

“If he is as popular as he claims, why did he not use the airport to escape? Instead, he hired a bus and disguised while escaping from Edo State,” Okpebholo asserted.

However, sources confirmed Obaseki’s presence in Lagos, refuting claims of an escape.

“Obaseki did not flee Nigeria; it is a lie. There was nothing like that. He is in Lagos right now as I speak, so there is no truth to the claim made by the governor-elect,” a source stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the governorship transition approaching, political tensions in Edo State have escalated, with Obaseki’s location sparking conflicting narratives between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden urged to resign, install VP Kamala Harris as first female president

Biden urged to resign, install VP Kamala Harris as first female president

EFCC asks court to refuse Sanwo-Olu’s suit over alleged threats, calls it speculative

EFCC asks court to refuse Sanwo-Olu’s suit over alleged threats, calls it speculative

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

LASEMA responds to 1,367 incidents in 10 months, with Alimosho LG topping the list

LASEMA responds to 1,367 incidents in 10 months, with Alimosho LG topping the list

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Obi to Nigerian students: 'If it doesn't work here, go abroad'

Obi to Nigerian students: 'If it doesn't work here, go abroad'

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi. [Facebook]

Obi clarifies stance on alleged ‘dismantling of churches’

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

L-R: Images of minors in court and Ordinary Ahmad Isah. [Facebook/X, formerly Twitter]

Human Rights Radio shuts down in protest against FG's arrest of minors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]

'You can't unite your party': Presidency lambasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu