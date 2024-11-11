Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Initially fueled by Governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo, the rumour had suggested Obaseki left the country via a land border to evade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor-elect Okpebholo, scheduled to assume office on Tuesday, November 12, alleged that Obaseki had “disappeared” from the Edo State Government House and dismissed staff on Friday.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Godspower Inegbe, Okpebholo stated, “As of Friday, November 8, the whereabouts of Obaseki are unknown. He has abandoned governance in the State, and he is on the run.”

Okpebholo’s statement further claimed that Obaseki avoided using the airport, opting for a bus to leave discreetly.

“If he is as popular as he claims, why did he not use the airport to escape? Instead, he hired a bus and disguised while escaping from Edo State,” Okpebholo asserted.

However, sources confirmed Obaseki’s presence in Lagos, refuting claims of an escape.

“Obaseki did not flee Nigeria; it is a lie. There was nothing like that. He is in Lagos right now as I speak, so there is no truth to the claim made by the governor-elect,” a source stated.

