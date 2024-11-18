ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Segun Adeyemi

Obasanjo's remarks come amidst growing concerns about the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process, following allegations of irregularities and inefficiencies in the 2023 polls.

L-R: Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and President Olusegun Tinubu. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]
L-R: Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and President Olusegun Tinubu. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, USA, Obasanjo criticised the conduct of the 2023 general elections, labelling it "a disaster."

“The last election was a disaster. To restore trust in our electoral process, we must overhaul the leadership of INEC,” Obasanjo asserted.

READ ALSO: Your policies are wrongly implemented, Obasanjo lambasts Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the urgent need for reforms, Obasanjo advocated for shorter tenures for INEC officials to prevent partisan appointments and reduce political interference.

He emphasised that rebuilding the trust of Nigerians in the electoral system is critical to strengthening democracy.

“As a matter of urgency, we must ensure the INEC Chairperson and their staff are thoroughly vetted,” he said. “Nigeria must appoint credible INEC leadership at all levels—federal, state, local government, and municipal—with short tenures to prevent undesirable political influence and corruption.”

The former president further stressed the importance of making appointments based on merit and transparency.

READ ALSO: 'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the integrity of INEC’s leadership is key to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

Obasanjo's remarks come amidst growing concerns about the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process, following allegations of irregularities and inefficiencies in the 2023 polls.

His call for an overhaul of INEC is expected to reignite public debate on electoral reforms and the accountability of the commission’s leadership.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Kano Judicial Service sanctions 8 judges, retires 2 registrars over bribery

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm [Ripples Nigeria]

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm