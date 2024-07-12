ADVERTISEMENT
Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Attendees included former Oyo State Governor and Olubadan-in-Council member Rashidi Ladoja, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, and former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin, among others.

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.
The coronation ceremony took place at the Labosinde compound in Ibadan, where the family traditionally crowns the Olubadan.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde delivered the presentation at approximately 2:45 pm on Friday, July 12, during a ceremony held in front of Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Makinde, while making the presentation, said: “They said they want to sabotage, they want to sabotage, we are here today at Mapo Hall.

“I, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State by the virtue of power conferred on me, hereby present the staff of office to the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Let us say Kabiesi!”

More details soon....

