The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2019 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course for prospective corps members (PCMs) will begin on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The registration of PCMs in various camps across the country will begin on Tuesday and end at 12 midnight, Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

In its official bulletin, the NYSC urged the prospective corps members to “Note that all kit items will be made available free of charge on arrival at respective orientation camps,” the NYSC bulletin stated.

“They are also advised to read the instructions on their call-up letters and adhere to them strictly and also to set out on time to avoid late night travels.

“Similarly, deployment, relocation and internal posting of corps members are treated in accordance with laid down policy and do not attract any fee.

“Prospective and serving corps members are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters with mischievous intentions that may want to lure them into parting with some money under the guise of rendering such services.”

However, those deployed to Katsina State have been scheduled to report to the state’s orientation camp at MD Yusuf Complex, Mani Road, Katsina, Katsina State same day.

The NYSC spokesman for Katsina State, Alex Obemeata, in a statement said that registration of prospective Corps Members will begin on Tuesday August 20, by 7.00 AM and will last two days.

Obemeata warned that the registration exercise would not be extended beyond the cut-off date of midnight Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The statement reads in part: “All prospective corps members are advised to register within the stipulated period of two days — that is 20th to 21st August, 2019.

“The swearing-in ceremony will hold on Thursday 22nd August, 2019 at 10.00 AM.

“His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, will preside over the ceremony and declare the orientation course open; while the Hon Chief Judge of Katsina State will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the prospective corps members.”

He added that a total of 1,700 prospective corps members are expected to have their orientation program in Katsina state.