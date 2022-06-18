RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ekiti Decides: NSCDC tackles suspected vote buyers in Ado-Ekiti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have dispersed a group of residents allegedly being bribed at Mobil filling station, opposite St. Michael’s School in Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti.

Ekiti Decides (THISDAY)
Ekiti Decides (THISDAY)

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored voting across the state, observed a large crowd being dispersed by a team of NSCDC operatives, led by acting Deputy Commandant, Haruna Muhammed.

Recommended articles

Mr Musa Faruk, a resident of the area, said that some suspected political agents had been distributing between N10,000 and N12,000 to the voters who agreed to vote for their preferred governorship candidate.

He explained that at polling units one and two of ward four at St. Michael Nursery and Primary School, the agents would have observed who voters had voted for before giving them the money.

Another voter, Veronica Famigun, who was in the midst of the crowd, said that vote buying had been ongoing for hours, expressing happiness over the way in which those engaging in the act were dispersed by NSCDC operatives.

She stressed the need for security agents to also beam their searchlight on other polling units across the state where such acts might also be perpetrated.

Speaking on the development, Muhammed frowned at the menace of vote buying by political agents, saying that his men had no choice than to disperse those engaging in the practice.

He said that it was important for citizens to understand that elections should be free and fair.

The NSCDC chief advised parents to restrain their wards and keep them indoor as anybody caught in the act of vote buying would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

NAN, however, reports that nobody was arrested at the scene, as the suspected perpetrators immediately took to their heels.

NAN also reports that more security personnel had been drafted to the location to prevent re-occurrence.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti Decides: INEC urges eligible Ekiti voters to come out and vote

Ekiti Decides: INEC urges eligible Ekiti voters to come out and vote

Ekiti Decides: NSCDC tackles suspected vote buyers in Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Decides: NSCDC tackles suspected vote buyers in Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Decides: Non inclusion of stamp pads threatens to compromise elections in Ikere-Ekiti

Ekiti Decides: Non inclusion of stamp pads threatens to compromise elections in Ikere-Ekiti

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]