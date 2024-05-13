ADVERTISEMENT
Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

Segun Adeyemi

Benson Upah, NLC's spokersperson, announced that members would gather at Labour House, Abuja, by 7 am on Sunday for further action.

The NLC criticised the recent increase in electricity tariffs, labelling it as lacking empathy and compassion. [NLC HQ/Facebook and Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]
NLC members have blocked the entrance to the company's headquarters, preventing staff from entering.

According to Daily Trust, security forces such as the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are present at the scene.

This protest follows the NLC and TUC's announcement to close Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) offices and Distribution Companies (DisCos) nationwide.

They demand a complete rollback of the recent electricity tariff hike, which saw rates rise from N65/kwh to N225/kwh for Band A users.

The government recently endorsed a slight reduction, but labor dismissed it, insisting on a complete rollback by May 12.

Unions urged NERC to cease what they termed as unfair categorization of electricity users into arbitrary groups.

He said, “NLC invites you to cover the picketing of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission headquarters in Abuja.”

He further stated that identical agreements had been established across the country.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

