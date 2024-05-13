Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

NLC members have blocked the entrance to the company's headquarters, preventing staff from entering.

According to Daily Trust, security forces such as the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are present at the scene.

This protest follows the NLC and TUC's announcement to close Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) offices and Distribution Companies (DisCos) nationwide.

They demand a complete rollback of the recent electricity tariff hike, which saw rates rise from N65/kwh to N225/kwh for Band A users.

The government recently endorsed a slight reduction, but labor dismissed it, insisting on a complete rollback by May 12.

Unions urged NERC to cease what they termed as unfair categorization of electricity users into arbitrary groups.

Benson Upah, NLC's information head, announced that members would gather at Labour House, Abuja, by 7 am on Sunday for further action.

He said, “NLC invites you to cover the picketing of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission headquarters in Abuja.”

