Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Recommended articles
Angela Odiete and Oludolapo Olanrewaju also ranked in the country's top 10 for Construction Management.
They have been awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Christchurch, New Zealand, to participate in a three-day client brief challenge.
During this event, students will be challenged to develop innovative solutions to address industry challenges. The winning team, in addition to the honor, will also receive a substantial $10,000 prize.
"We are excited to announce the following 30 students have been selected to compete in the 2024 edition of ArchEngBuild.
"The students will compete in teams to solve a real-world building and construction challenge - with a winning prize of $10,000.
"30 architecture, engineering and construction students from nine tertiary institutes across Aotearoa arrived in Ōtautahi Christchurch for the three-day competition.
"They heard from experts, toured the Tūranga Central Library and are now hard at work in teams of three, addressing a real-world building and construction challenge," the organisers, Brandz, said.
The students are from nine tertiary educational facilities: the University of Canterbury, Unitec, The University of Auckland, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, Auckland University of Technology, Ara Institute of Canterbury, Victoria University of Wellington, WelTec, and Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki, NZ.