Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Segun Adeyemi

The Nigerian students and 28 others will compete in teams to solve a real-world building and construction challenge - with a winning prize of $10,000.

Top 30 architecture students in New Zealand. [Facebook]
Angela Odiete and Oludolapo Olanrewaju also ranked in the country's top 10 for Construction Management.

They have been awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Christchurch, New Zealand, to participate in a three-day client brief challenge.

During this event, students will be challenged to develop innovative solutions to address industry challenges. The winning team, in addition to the honor, will also receive a substantial $10,000 prize.

"We are excited to announce the following 30 students have been selected to compete in the 2024 edition of ArchEngBuild.

"The students will compete in teams to solve a real-world building and construction challenge - with a winning prize of $10,000.

"30 architecture, engineering and construction students from nine tertiary institutes across Aotearoa arrived in Ōtautahi Christchurch for the three-day competition.

"They heard from experts, toured the Tūranga Central Library and are now hard at work in teams of three, addressing a real-world building and construction challenge," the organisers, Brandz, said.

The students are from nine tertiary educational facilities: the University of Canterbury, Unitec, The University of Auckland, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, Auckland University of Technology, Ara Institute of Canterbury, Victoria University of Wellington, WelTec, and Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki, NZ.

