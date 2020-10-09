SARS operatives’ brutal actions have troubled Nigerians for many years. News of their human rights violations trend and become forgotten without consequence. The media has reported reports several cases of the brutality they mete to innocent citizens and there have been outcry, mostly on social media, but no actions have been taken to curb the reoccurring trend. As the people endured, SARS thrived.

Recent events suggest that Nigerians have reached the limit of their tolerance. Youth in their thousands have hit the streets, away from their keyboards, requesting a ban on the operations of SARS. The protests are fully covered on social media which are awash with hash tags like #EndSARS, #EndSarsProtests and #EndSARSBrutality to document and project the protests to those not on ground.

This nationwide action against SARS has not gone unnoticed. British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, tweeted in support of the cause saying, ‘’the youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this problem.’’

Jimi Agbaje, former Lagos State governorship aspirant, also spoke about the SARS menace. He said, ‘’these young Nigerians will not leave their livelihoods to remain on the streets for hours on end. It isn’t clout chasing. Their grievances are valid. The next victim may be anyone and that includes you and me.’’

Similarly, former education minister and human rights activist, Oby Ezekwesili, showing support to #EndSARS protesters, delivered a letter to the Inspector General of Police demanding him to ‘’immediately caution the officers on the streets of Nigeria against threatening, arresting, assaulting, terrorizing, and brutalizing any of the #EndSarsProtesters.”

This mass action by Nigerian youths shows that they can speak in one voice without fear. It is collective bravery that is certain to yield positive results. It may well be what is needed to stop the dastardly acts of the SARS operatives. However, as social justice activist Segun Awosanya, who is also the convener of the #EndSARS campaign, has consistently said, there is a need for the Police Reform Bill to be passed into law.

-----

-----

About the author: Blessing Ese Enenaite is a Nigerian writer and fashion entrepreneur. She is the author of the self-help book ‘9 Keys to Successful Living’. Blessing is presently a content writer for a Lagos-based media firm.