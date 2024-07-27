ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and 3 other Nigerian lawmakers who have died this year

Segun Adeyemi

These losses have been deeply felt across the nation.

Isa Dogonyaro, Ekene Abubakar Adams and Olaide Adewale Akinremi. [Facebook]
These losses have been deeply felt across the nation, as each individual played significant roles in their respective constituencies and contributed to the legislative process.

The latest lawmaker tragic case is Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South senatorial district, until he died in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2024.

Below is the list of other federal lawmakers who passed away this year.

Hon. Isa Dogonyaro
Dogonyaro passed away approximately two months before the death of another lawmaker. He was a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his passing left a notable void in his constituency.

Hon. Olaide Adewale Akinremi passed away at age 51. [Facebook]
Dogonyaro's death, another significant loss occurred with the passing of Akinremi. He was also a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

His contributions to legislative debates and his advocacy for his constituency were well recognised and respected.

Hon. Ekene Adams [Daily Trust]
Adams passed away at just 39 years old. The Labour Party (LP) member of the House of Representatives was a first-time member who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.

Following his team, his team described him as "a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him".

