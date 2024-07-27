Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and 3 other Nigerian lawmakers who have died this year

These losses have been deeply felt across the nation, as each individual played significant roles in their respective constituencies and contributed to the legislative process.

The latest lawmaker tragic case is Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South senatorial district, until he died in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2024.

Below is the list of other federal lawmakers who passed away this year.

1. Isa Dogonyaro

Dogonyaro passed away approximately two months before the death of another lawmaker. He was a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his passing left a notable void in his constituency.

2. Oluyemi Akinremi

Dogonyaro's death, another significant loss occurred with the passing of Akinremi. He was also a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

His contributions to legislative debates and his advocacy for his constituency were well recognised and respected.

3. Ekene Adams

Adams passed away at just 39 years old. The Labour Party (LP) member of the House of Representatives was a first-time member who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.