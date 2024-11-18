Nigeria News Sports

CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in NigeriaCAGE24 isn't just a tournament but a gaming revolution.
Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorshipIf it was not obvious from their initial two sponsorship deals with major players in the Esports sphere, the third may be enough to inform everyone about the plans ahead.
NFL’s Global expansion: Could we see a team outside the US soon?NFL is one of the most watched sports in the world, with millions of viewers every year in America, it appears to be on an upward trajectory of popularity.
Customer Service Week: LiveScore Bet rewards customers with ₦1m free bet giveawayAs a token of appreciation for their continued support, LiveScore Bet is excited to announce the "Customer Appreciation" promotion celebrating Customer Service Week.
Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'OrWho will win the Ballon d'Or? It is the most interesting question for the rest of the year.
Stronger together: Monaco and Linebet open new horizons for fansAS Monaco is indeed one of those prestigious professional football clubs based right within the beautiful principality known simply AS “Monaco”.
Lagos sweeps all gold medals in boxing competition at Asaba 2024 GamesLekan Fatodu, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, commended the young boxers for their dedication and discipline.
Sporting events coming to Africa in 2025Africa continues to establish itself as a prime location for major international sporting events.
Countdown To Glory: What to expect from the 2026 Football World CupThis sporting event transcends sheer rivalry and unites people regardless of their color or country.
LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in NigeriaFantasy football has become a global phenomenon, captivating millions of fans with its blend of strategy, skill, and a touch of luck.
1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebrationHere is a digest of the hottest events of the third week at the 1xBet Cup Nigeria 2024.
Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competitionMajor changes are coming to the UEFA Champions League from the 2024/25 season, ending the long-standing four-team group stage.
MSport announces partnership with Chelsea FC as official betting partner in AfricaMSport, Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform, proudly announces a new and exciting partnership with Chelsea FC, establishing its role as the Official Betting Partner in Africa.
Lagos Sports Commission partners with Parallex Bank for talents developmentThe partnership is set to pave the way for a more efficient and transparent financial system within the sports sector.
Lagos captures global attention with E-Sports roundtable at Paris Olympics 2024In a remarkable display of vision, leadership, and innovation, the Lagos State Sports Commission hosted the Lagos Paris Olympics 2024 Esports and Sports Economy Roundtable at the Africa Station Doom, L’lle-Saint-Denis in Paris, France.
Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contendersThe Premier League is an open league, where, in any given match, any team can beat anyone else.
Swiss Victory knocks out Italy, faces England nextSwitzerland shocked the reigning champions, Italy, with a 2-0 victory in the Euro 2024 round 16.
How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decadeFor over a decade, Guinness has dedicatedly fueled the passion for football in Nigeria, carefully curating unforgettable football experiences.
Boston Celtics win 18th NBA Championship: NBA hosts watch parties across AfricaThe Boston Celtics were crowned the 2024 NBA Champions for the 18th time on Tuesday, June 18.
5 Tactical shooters to play todayTactical shooters are a unique breed of FPS.