NEMA receives 128 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Mustapha Habib, the Director-General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, that 128 persons returned via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

He said they left Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Tuesday night, aboard a chartered Buraq Boeing 100-800 aircraft with registration 5A-DMG.

Habib, represented by the Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed that 90 are males and 38 females.

“They had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated”, Habib said.

The DG advised the returnees and others to look beyond seeking a better livelihood outside Nigeria.

He assured them that the Federal Government would provide an enabling environment where citizens would prosper.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) assisted in the voluntary repatriation programme for those in distress.

Narrating her ordeal, a returnee, Miss Blessing Muhammad, told Vanguard, how she came back to life while she was being buried.

She was among the 128 stranded Nigerians who returned from Libya.

She said, “A popular big sister at Akungba approached my mother and convinced her that she would assist me to travel to Europe with the promise that I would be doing my hairdressing work or that of a housemaid to be able to raise money and support my mother and siblings.

“I left Nigeria on January 3, 2016 and the cold was at its peak at that time. I died but resurrected; that was all I can say.

“My experience in the desert was a child’s play compared with the inhuman treatment melted on me by my Burga (trafficker), who was from my town and lived on same street with me.

“Despite my illness as a result of the harsh weather in the desert, my trafficker forced me to be deflowered on the day I entered Libya by fixing me up with a client.

“My journey through the desert was horrific. I was to be buried and a grave had been dug.

“But just as I was about to be thrown into the grave, I miraculously came back to life as I was later told."

According to Farinloye, the returnees were 80 adults male, eight male children and two male infants.

Others are 30 adult females, four female children and four female infants.