NDLEA discovers illicit drugs in APC Senator’s residence, arrests aides

Segun Adeyemi

The NDLEA reaffirmed its dedication to dismantling drug networks, including those connected to high-profile individuals like Senator Ashiru.

NDLEA officials [Vanguard News]

The NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, highlighting that two of the senator’s aides were arrested at his GRA residence in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Babafemi explained that the raid was part of the NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, adding that the senator’s recent criticisms of the agency stem from personal grievances related to these encounters.

“The personal house of the senator... had been raided in recent past, where drugs and illicit substances were recovered, while two of his aides were arrested,” Babafemi said.

In addition to the February operation, the NDLEA also linked the senator to other drug-related activities in Offa, his hometown.

“We received intelligence that some of his boys, popularly known as Omo Senator, were involved in dealing illicit drugs,” Babafemi continued.

A raid in Offa led to the arrest of Oluwatosin Odepidan, one of the senator’s associates, who was found in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Odepidan was subsequently prosecuted, although he initially jumped bail in 2023. He was rearrested and sentenced in June 2024.

The NDLEA believes these past encounters are the driving force behind Senator Ashiru’s recent allegations that the agency is “corrupt and compromised,” accusations made during a Senate plenary debate.

In response, Babafemi labelled these claims as defamatory, stating, “These encounters with the senator must have been responsible for his outburst, and unfortunately, false allegation, the type that nobody within and outside of government has ever levelled against NDLEA before.”

The agency, however, remains steadfast in its mission to fight drug-related crime and emphasised its commitment to transparency.

“Despite the senator’s accusations, the NDLEA continues to receive praise from local and international bodies for its efforts,” Babafemi said.

Segun Adeyemi

