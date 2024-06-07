ADVERTISEMENT
Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Segun Adeyemi

The lawsuit was initiated by lawyer Festus Onifade after Multichoice announced a subscription rate hike starting from May 1, 2024.

Multichoice

Okosu, leading a three-member panel, also mandated on Friday, June 7, that Multichoice offer one month of free subscription on its DStv and GOtv services.

The lawsuit was initiated by Barrister Festus Onifade after Multichoice announced a subscription rate hike starting from May 1, 2024.

The tribunal had previously prohibited Multichoice from implementing the price increase until the motion was heard.

According to Daily Trust, Multichoice disputed the tribunal's jurisdiction.

In April, Pulse reported that Multichoice attributed the latest hike to increased operational expenses.

A statement released by Multichoice, titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages,’ reads in part: “On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you, our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you, and we are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

