Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Okosu, leading a three-member panel, also mandated on Friday, June 7, that Multichoice offer one month of free subscription on its DStv and GOtv services.

The lawsuit was initiated by Barrister Festus Onifade after Multichoice announced a subscription rate hike starting from May 1, 2024.

The tribunal had previously prohibited Multichoice from implementing the price increase until the motion was heard.

According to Daily Trust, Multichoice disputed the tribunal's jurisdiction.

Multichoice increased tariff

In April, Pulse reported that Multichoice attributed the latest hike to increased operational expenses.

A statement released by Multichoice, titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages,’ reads in part: “On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you, our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

