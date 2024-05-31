ADVERTISEMENT
Osun mandates schools to adopt reintroduced national anthem

Segun Adeyemi

Tinubu signed the National Anthem bill on Wednesday, May 29, advocating for reinstating the former national anthem into law.

This directive was communicated through a statement issued by Murtala Jimoh, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and made available in Osogbo on Friday, May 31.

According to a statement from the state government, schools were instructed to incorporate the reintroduced national anthem into their morning assemblies.

Jimoh, in his directive, stated, “All heads of schools, both private and public, are to ensure their pupils/students learn the Anthem and begin to sing it henceforth.”

“The Federal Government recently approved a new National Anthem for the country, it is therefore pertinent for schools across Osun State to comply with this directive.

“As a result, all heads of schools in both public and private schools should ensure compliance in their various schools.

“It is expected that it is the new Anthem that should be rendered during their various morning assemblies and this should be done as a matter of duty,” the statement reads.

