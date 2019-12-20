1. What is zippy logistics?

Zippy logistics is a one-stop supply chain and logistics company. We facilitate trade services, connecting buyers and sellers in modern retail trade nationwide, we cover procurement, inventory management, warehousing and E-commerce dispatch. Through Tranzipp, we have facilitated trade by created access to retail outlets. We serve large modern trade and retail facilities nationwide such as Shoprite, SPAR, Game, Market square, Foodco and others.

2. What is the IspotZippy campaign?

The IspotZippy campaign is a 2 week online and offline campaign taking off during the festive season. The aim is to further propel the spirit of Christmas- sharing happiness and giving long lasting gifts to all our customers and supporters of our brand over the last 6 years.

3. What partners are involved in the #ISpotZippy campaign and why these brands?

We are partnered with Providus Bank who has been a great support and partner in the expansion of our business. Providus is a bank that strongly believes in supporting SME’s and businesses with potential to reach new heights. They have been by our side for the past few years and we couldn’t think of a better partner to work with for this year’s campaign. Shoprite, was our first modern retail partner and they have created an enabling environment for our supply chain platform to flourish within their vendors which has enabled us double in size over the last 12 months alone. We thought it would be fitting to have them also involved in this campaign to exhibit our national coverage.

4. What is the inspiration behind the launch of the #ISpotZippy campaign?

So this is the second edition of the ispotzippy campaign. The first time we did it we gave out tickets to Newyork, Paris and London. We had a lot of participation from our fans and supporters and the feedback was very positive. The whole idea was to mark a milestone when we had reached a significant stage in the E-commerce logistics industry at that time. We wanted to achieve top of mind awareness to the point that you would now pay attention to how many zippy bikes you see in a day. Now over the last few years we have diversified; and our business has evolved into a modern trade retail supply chain company. We now cover every major supermarket chain across the country on a weekly basis with a significant fleet of trucks. Our footprints are present in every Shoprite SPAR, Game, Market square, Foodco, Justrite, Ebano and other locations which we visit at least once a week nationwide, we felt these supermarkets would be fitting as the site for our holiday festivities.

5. Who are those that stand to benefit from the #ISPOTZIPPY CAMPAIGN?

Everyone! All you have to do is go into any Shoprite store nationwide and take a picture. The whole idea is to appreciate all of our supporters and let them know that we are grateful for the trust and faith they have in our various business ventures.

6. How to participate in the #IspotZippy campaign?

It is as simple as a visit to your favorite store and taking a picture with our representative to upload on Instagram using the appropriate tags.

7. Is the #IspotZippy campaign a part of a larger Zippy Logistics Objective or is it just one of the

many plans of Zippy logistics? if not what is it? It is our way of giving back to those who have indirectly supported our business. However, it is a part of a larger strategy which we are launching early next year. We at Zippy have noticed that the 2 biggest issues with modern trade retail in Nigeria are Logistics and Finance. Seeing as we have a solution that already addresses the logistics problem effectively, we alongside our partners at Providus bank have designed a product to allow supermarket vendors receive payment at point of delivery and not have to wait for their agreed payment terms with the supermarkets. This will help the businesses with their cashflow situation and enable SME’s to compete on a level playing field with the larger players in the industry.

8. What innovations have zippy Logistics contributed to the Nigerian supply chain?

Zippy has designed and executed the most efficient way to fulfill modern trade deliveries across Nigeria. Our unique value proposition allows for fixed logistics costs and brand visibility nationwide. We manage a weekly schedule which covers all major supermarket outlets nationwide and we make sure it remains cost effective by creating a national package which allows our clients to enjoy a universal price irrespective of location.

9. How have these Innovations helped to improve or ease the transportation of goods in the Market place? Our system allows for distribution of goods to various locations regardless of quantity without paying premium price.

10. What can we expect from Zippy Logistics in 2020?

You can expect innovation and exceptional customer service levels

