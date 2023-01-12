Zazzau Emirate dismisses guard for r*ping lady seeking wedding support

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the palace authority said the guard took advantage of the lady, who was seeking assistance from the Emir through him.

According to the Media and Publicity Officer of the Emir, Abdullahi KwarbaI, instead of Tsiwa to take the lady to the Emir, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the suspect lured her to a location where he and his friends gang-raped her.

The palace’s spokesperson further said the council had directed the police to speed up investigations and ensure the prosecution of the culprits, adding that the palace would follow up on the case to ensure justice was served.

In a related development, a teacher (name withheld), narrated to an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, how her neighbour, whom she identified as one Jubril Zakari, defiled her two-year-old child in his room.

The witness, a resident of Ojo area in Lagos, said she met the defendant naked in his room with his penis erect, while her child was also naked on the bed.

Her words: “The survivor is my daughter and she is three years old but was two years old at the time the incident happened.

“I was inside the room with my children. watching a movie, when an outage occurred. The children told me they wanted to go out, and I allowed them to put the house in order.

“It was not up to 10 minutes when one of my neighbours asked if my little baby was with me in the room, and I said, ‘No’.

“My neighbour told me she heard the cry of my baby, and I ran outside and started knocking on the door of the defendant which was locked.

“I saw my baby crying on the bed with blood in her private part and met the defendant also naked when I finally opened the door.’’