ZaggNation: Here is all you need to know.

#FeatureByZaggNation: Social media has been buzzing with the hashtag #Zaggnation and if you are curious to what it is all about, here is the low down, from how it started to all you need to know.

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Neo, also joined the conversation, then suggested the need for a community. This conversation left the shores of twitter to other social media pages, like Instagram and spiraled into curating an experience for creatives and building a community – Zagg Nation, with the hashtags #ZaggNation #TheTrilogyNG

Here is the low down on the Trilogy.

Nigerian Breweries, home to Nigeria’s favorite drinks, is hosting an exciting, three-in-one fusion of experiences, tagged "The Trilogy" on the 5th of November, 2022. At this event, a new experience for every taste bud will also be unveiled.

The trilogy will celebrate three of the brewery's amazing products; Legend, Gulder and the new addition to the non-alcoholic beverage portfolio. With appearances from some of Nigeria's favorite influencers and celebrities, the event promises tons of vibes, toasts and an opportunity to create incredible memories.

Speaking of the event, Cluster Media lead, West Africa, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Wasiu Abiola, commented, "This event is more than a reason to party but one to celebrate with our consumers, while introducing something new that'll keep everyone buzzing. We can't wait to announce it to the world.

What is the connection between Neo, the community- Zagg Nation, and the Trilogy?

Find out on the 5th of November, 2022.

To attend the exceptional event, follow @zagg_ng across all social media platforms and keep an eye out for more information.

#FeatureByZaggNation

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

