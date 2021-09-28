Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

She also says the officer told her that she was a dirty pig who hadn't washed her cheap bra for three months, among other derogatory words and invective.

According to youth corps member Fidelia, the viral video of the army officer bathing her with muddy water and smashing a bowl on her, was recorded on July 28, 2021 in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

"This thing started the day we went to Eburutu for drilling competition organised by the Commander of the Brigade," Fidelia tells CrossRiverWatch.

"I was among those ushering people in. So when we got there in the morning, I saw one of my captain friends. He used to be my friend because we play 'Ayo' game together and I always beat him.

"So when I saw him, I tapped him and said 'ah, you are even here before the ushers.' So we laughed.

"Only for Lt. Anele to shout at me that I shouldn't touch an officer in uniform. So after scolding me, I went back to my position and I was standing there.

"Another officer came and he was offering me a handshake. I told him that they said we should not shake an officer in uniform.

"All of a sudden, they started sharing small chops. That Anele lady was in charge of the small chops. So, I shared it to the invited guests and some officers.

"One Major called my attention and said that he mistakenly poured his chops on the floor and that I should change it for him.

"I told him that the chops are finished and that the ones he's seeing are for the umpires. But he insisted.

"Not knowing what to do, I went back to the Anele lady to explain to her that this major is insisting that I change the small chops for him.

"So, she started insulting me that I'm senseless. That was I not there when she told me that the reserved one is for the umpires? Before then, she had given me a plate of chops, that whenever we are hungry, we should eat it. She now ordered me to go and change that one and bring it.

"She said I don't have sense. I quickly went and changed it for him.

"So after the event, she called me and started insulting me all over again.

"Angrily, I went to the other side of the barracks where I met an officer. The officer saw that I was looking forlorn. So he asked me what was happening.

"So I explained to him that the way some officers are talking to the corpers here, I don't like it," Fidelia says.

Water and sand

Fidelia adds that on July 28, Lt. Anele summoned her and other corpers and told them that they were summoned because of the small chop incident; and that Fidelia had told her colleague that if it wasn't for Anele's army uniform, she wouldn't be able to talk to her (Fidelia) outside of the barracks.

According to Fidelia, the soldier then told her to go dress up in her NYSC attire. When she got to her room, she discovered she was menstruating and so she had to clean up and take a shower.

Another corper was asked to go fetch Fidelia. This corper returned to tell Anele that Fidelia was bathing.

Anele got even more infuriated and stormed Fidelia's room to ask her why she was bathing rather than answer her summon.

Afterwards, Anele began telling other corpers about how you cannot compare Madonna university (where the army officer graduated from) and University of Lagos, how one strain of her hair can buy Fidelia and how Fidelia is such a low life.

Other youth corps members were then asked to fetch water and sand; and the bathing and dehumanising as captured in the viral video, commenced.

There are reports that Lt. Anele has been transferred to another division, rather than being subjected to disciplinary measures by the army high command.

The army had announced that Lt. Anele has been sanctioned in the interim and would be made to undergo trial in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.