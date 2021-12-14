Your road companion to move easily and safely this holiday

The life of the party who must attend every concert or the regular person who just wants to get on with life. Either way, they need to move around town as safely and conveniently as possible. That is a road companion, like Bolt.

Every Bolt ride is an experience, and some of them last a lifetime. A Bolt driver is an ordinary person who loves and enjoys guiding riders around the city. Occasionally, drivers have doubled as therapists for riders and paid attention as they rant about the city or life in general.

The driver may not necessarily be chatty on other occasions because they respect the rider’s wish to have a quiet ride. The short or long drive to a destination is sometimes the quietest time one can get during the day.

A pleasant trip begins with mutual respect between riders and drivers and is sustained by courteous interaction. This usually starts from ordering a trip for riders and accepting the trip for drivers. See some tips below to have a pleasant trip.

Polite requests: As drivers and riders, it is important to respect one another and be courteous when making requests. Questions like, “may I start the trip?” or “is the air conditioner ok for you?” for drivers, and “can you please change the radio station or reduce the volume?” or “could you kindly take this route?” for riders, are examples of polite ways to interact.

Respect boundaries: It is important to respect one another's boundaries by paying attention to their body language and knowing if they are willing to engage in a conversation or not. Not all riders are eager to have a conversation on a trip. The same applies to drivers who may not be the chatty type. The bottom line is to respect one another's wishes and boundaries.

Assist one another: It is polite to assist when one needs assistance. Drivers may assist riders carrying some luggage to fit them into the vehicle. On the other hand, Riders may assist a driver who is not familiar with their preferred route. Comments like, “please take the next U-turn and turn right on the bend” can help both parties have a pleasant trip.

The ride may be a quiet time to reflect, a budget-friendly therapy session, or a networking opportunity with the driver who may also be an entrepreneur. In any case, there should be mutual respect between everyone on the journey.

