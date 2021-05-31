RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Your fave pad brand, Molped hits another milestone at 2

Two years ago, Hayat Kimya, a multinational organization which produces Nigerian leading diaper brand - Molfix diapers launched Molped aimed at providing Nigerian women sanitary pads they really deserve.

Molped is a soft and cottony sanitary pad, which gives No Leakage, No Irritation and up to 100 percent protection.

Molped was launched in two variants – Molped Ultra Soft Sanitary Pads with cottony soft top sheet and Molped Maxi Thick that absorbs thrice its weight and has side wings.

Since launch, Molped has stayed the course and consistently positioned itself as one that goes beyond just offering protection to women on their periods but cares deeply for comfortability, ease of use and affordability. This has shown in it’s innovations around pad lengths (Normal, Long and Extralong) and pack sizes (Single, Value, and Super Value packs).

Recently, the brand launched its range of pantyliners, and in Molped’s usual fashion, there is a lot to choose from. The range includes Molped Intense Protection, Molped Everyday Freshness, Molped Pure and Soft and Molped First & Last Days Pantyliners. They are available in different sizes, scented and non-scented.

In its two years of operation, the brand has shown greatly the value it places on female friendship, bond and confidence as can be clearly seen across their social media platforms. Molped has championed as well as gotten involved in several CSR initiatives that cater to women, female health and Menstrual Hygiene Education in Nigeria.

Congratulations to Molped on their 2nd year anniversary as we look forward to more of their innovations in the feminine care category.

