Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!

It is a reward packed season as Cussons Baby will be rewarding babies in the Cussons Baby Moments competition season 8.

The winner for this edition will walk away with a grand cash prize of N2, 000, 000! The second-runners up will win N1, 000, 000 and the third-runners up will win N500, 000, with loads of other cash prizes to be won in the other categories of the competition.

The edition is themed ‘Little Champs’ which aims to celebrate babies as champions; from all the moments of wonder they produce every day to all the dreams and hope they hold for their future.

To enter for the competition, participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 36 months are required to:

  • Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.
  • Take a cute, colourful, and creative photo of your baby dressed in any professional outfit of your choice with the required Cussons Baby products.  
  • Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm8/ to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. If you are not selected at the first attempt, you can re-submit your baby’s picture every week till the end of the entry stage as 125 babies will be selected every week for 8 weeks. 
  • Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby’s picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!
Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

The Cussons Baby Moments train is also currently on the move, touring various cities in Nigeria: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Lagos. There will be games and loads of prizes to be won; there will also be agents on ground to help you register your babies without stress.

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than five decades, providing solutions for mothers and the skincare needs of their babies.

To keep up with the competition, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM8 #LittleChamps on all social media platforms.

