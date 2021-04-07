The murder suspect, according to reports, placed his grandmother’s head in a plastic bag before sending it to the police station.

Upon his arrival at the station with the bag on April 5, the suspect reportedly asked the officers to open the bag.

Police officers on duty could not believe their eyes when they the found freshly chopped head of the woman who was later discovered to be the suspect’s grandmother.

A viral Twitter video showed the police escorting the suspect in a van back to the scene of the crime in Nyalenda Estate to investigate the murder.

TV47 Kenya reported that the body of the old lady was immediately evacuated from the scene ostensibly for further examination as part of the investigations.

The suspect has been taken into custody to help with investigations.

It remains unclear for now what motivated him to do what he did and whether or not he is in the right frame of mind.

Meanwhile, here in Ghana, even before the dust settles on the heart-wrenching killing of an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region, another gruesome murder has been committed by a 20-year-old student of Tepa Senior High School at Asaman in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region.

According to Adomonline.com, Ebenezer Opoku is currently in the grips of the Asutifi North District Police Command for stabbing the deceased who was a farm labourer to death.

The District Police Commander, DSP Paul Ankan who confirmed the incident said it occurred when the deceased, 23-year-old Seidu, went to a nearby shop to buy sachet water.

He narrated that after buying the water, the deceased requested that the shopkeeper puts them in a polythene bag because of the quantity but the shop attendant declined.

The deceased then indicated that he would return the water should any fall on his way home.

Ebenezer Opoku, who is a friend to the shopkeeper and was present at the time, got involved in the matter and it resulted in an exchange of words.

Although the deceased left the scene angry amid murmuring, Ebenezer followed him to his house and stabbed him in his back while the deceased was explaining to his brother what had transpired, police say.

Sensing danger, the suspect attempted to escape, but residents arrested and handed him over to the Kenyasi Police.

The victim died as a result of a deep cut at his back. His body has been deposited at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital Morgue.