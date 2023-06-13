ADVERTISEMENT
Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to have staggered into the transformer while it was raining after taking Colorado.

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)
Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

The deceased was said to be under the influence of an illicit drug known as Colorado when he rammed into the transformer and got electrocuted.

Speaking on the incident, one Junior, who claimed to have witnessed it, said Taye was behaving erratically and laid by the roadside as it was raining heavily, adding that some neighbourhood security officials attempted to make him leave the road when he ran into the transformer.

His words: “I heard he was roaming about and just went to hug the transformer. He was putting on red boxers. I don’t know what exactly happened but people said he took Colorado.

“Before he staggered into the transformer, he was lying by the roadside while it rained for about three hours. The neighbourhood security officials chased him off the road so he could take cover because of the rain and as they were chasing him, he went to hug the transformer. It happened around 12pm.”

Corroborating Junior’s claims, a lady in the area, who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, said Taye’s corpse had been removed by his parents on Saturday, June 10, 2023, the day the incident happened.

“You know when you drink that thing, you will be out of control. He was staggering and before you know it, he went to the transformer. Before it started raining, people were able to control him but when it started raining, everybody had to find their way and that was when it happened. The guy has a twin sister but his name is Taye. His parents came and carried his corpse,” the lady was quoted as saying as she explained how Taye died.

Following the incident, the transformer which the deceased rammed into had been barricaded with ropes.

Damilare Famuyiwa

