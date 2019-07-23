Twenty-year-old Patience Oklu, wife of 27-year-old farmer, Collins Ainoo on Friday, June 7, 2019 gave birth to a two-headed baby at Mensakrom Hospital in the Agona East District of the Central region.

According to the couple, who live at Peterkwa, also in the Agona East Municipality, the two weeks old baby is now at home with no medical attention because they have not been able to raise money for a scan and the necessary surgery.

In an interview with Adomonline, father of the baby, Mr Ainoo said they were yet to get any help for the child.

“This is our second child and it is strange to us he came out this way. We were transferred to Korle-Bu on Tuesday from Swedru Hospital and we were told treatment can be administered after the scan which requires GH¢ 600.00, so we are praying to God to bring us helpers,” they narrated.

“This is our second child and it is strange to us he came out this way. We were transferred to Korle-Bu on Tuesday from Swedru Hospital and we were told treatment can be administered after the scan which requires GH¢ 600.00, so we are praying to God to bring us helpers,” they narrated.

credit: adomonline