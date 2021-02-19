While some people commended the man for his ingenuity, others have also raised serious security questions after pictures of the restaurant named “Food In The Bus” went viral on social media.

According to some pessimists, it would be a total disaster if there is fire outbreak on the bus as a result of the cooking gas being on a moving bus whose engine is in use.

Young entrepreneur converts 47-seater luxurious bus into mobile restaurant

There are moveable plastic chairs and a marble table on each side while the other end of the bus is where the cooking and serving are done.

Aside from the applause and the security concerns, some have also questioned how and where the young man got the bus from.

It is unclear if the bus is roadworthy, but he chose to use it as a restaurant and whether the latter would bring more income than using it to transport passengers.

Below are some reactions from Twitter users to the “Food In The Bus”:

@UncleDennis101;

I have 3 concerns?!?!

1) Cooking while serving customers won’t it be disturbing?

2) If the bus still moves, cooking gas and petrol inside the bus what if something goes wrong?

3) Will the bus be moving around while customers are eating?

@Notlo6;

One big brand should approach you for advertising space bro. Big up

@PardieWaMasi;

1) How did the dude get the bus and 2) wouldn’t he be making more money transporting passengers than this? 3) how safe is this considering he uses gas.

@bongisanilanga;

Innovative! Where is the bus going….? For delivering or?

@BonnyReuben;

This is brilliant, it must be parked at a busy location depending on the target market & food that are being sold.

@siyethemba94;

Now that’s being creative