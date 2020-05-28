According to Dzifa Sweetness, when a man ends a relationship with a woman whom he was having sexual relations with, none of them has the right to say that they have been used and dumped by the other party.

Adomonline.com reported her as saying this in an interview on eTV Ghana where she stated that whatever sexual intercourse happened in the relationship was of mutual consent and pleasure, hence no party can claim to have used and dumped the other.

“You had sex with me, I also had sex with you. That is not being used,” she said, adding: “Being used is the situation where she has been through and done a lot for you, and then you dump her. That is when we can say you have used a woman.”

Dzifa Sweetness decried a situation where women are mostly the ones complaining about being used and dumped, while their men counterparts hardly do so.