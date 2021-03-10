According to the Nigerian clergyman identified as Dr. Abel Damina, no young man who is just starting life should spend N2 million (GHS30,158.80) to organise a wedding unless he is out of his senses.

The man of God is reported to have said this during a recent sermon at his church.

“You are a young man just starting life but you want to spend N2 million (GHS30,158.80) on a wedding, you don’t have sense. The school fees your father spent were wasted. You need to go back to the village to refund the fees. N2 million can set up a good business for you if you have sense.

“That is why people get married and for one year they are still paying debts. So, their marriage starts with bitterness and anger. Everybody is angry because when there is debt to pay and no money to eat, there will be tension in the house. That love will suddenly finish,” Dr. Abel Damina is quoted by several Nigerian news outlets as having said.

He advised young men not to be influenced by their excited lovers who always want to use wedding pictures to impress friends on Facebook because there is more to spend money on after the one-day flamboyant event.

“Who knows you on Facebook? Facebook is for faceless people who you don’t even know, yet you want to impress them and make your young man broke.”

Meanwhile, some people have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 and its related restrictions to organise their weddings without inviting many people and spending too much money.