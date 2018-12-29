Police in Nonthawat, Thailand have discovered a severely mutilated sex doll dumped in a bush after passersby called the emergency number to complain that a dead body had been lying nearby.

Police arrived at the scene with alacrity, only to find that the user of the sex doll had cut open its stomach, cut off the head and dumped it in the bush and it looked like a dead body from a distance.

It is not clear what could have angered the user to take such a severe action against the sex doll, but some social media users have been speculating that the doll probably failed to meet his expectations.