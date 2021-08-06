The 36-year-old son of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, also a late prominent politician, was charged for killing the deceased victims in an auto crash that happened in Yola on June 23, 2021, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

A Police report noted that Yar'Adua was over-speeding while driving along the Yola bye-pass, and eventually crushing six people, leading to the death of four.

The deceased were identified as Aisha Umar, Aisha Mamadu, Jummai Abubakar, all 30 years old and above, and 2-year-old Suleiman Abubakar.

Rejoice Annu and Hajara Aliyu were identified as the two injured as a result of the tragic crash.

Yar'Adua, a student of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, denied the allegations when read to him.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison until the prosecution receives legal advise from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, also told the court that the relatives of the victims had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.