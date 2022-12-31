Yahoo boys kidnap their colleague after cheating them in fraud proceeds

The suspects, who were all arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, are now in police custody, were identified as Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola.

It was gathered that trouble began between the suspects and the kidnap victim, when the latter only released N2.2 million out of the N26.4 million they obtained from a victim in Ogun State.

Disclosing the arrest was of the suspects, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said operatives of the Force nabbed them on Monday, December 26, 2022, following a tip-off received by the security outfit at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.

“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.

“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped,” the police spokesperson added.