RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Yahoo boys in Ogun kill and dismember man for ritual purposes

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects said a herbalist they contacted on Facebook prescribed the ritual for them.

Yahoo boys in Ogun
Yahoo boys in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, have arrested two suspected Internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys, Friday Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20, for the killing of a man identified as Abdullahi Azeez.

Read Also

The suspects, after murdering the 40-year-old man, in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State, cut his body into pieces for ritual purposes.

In a statement in which the suspects’ arrest was disclosed, Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said Odeh and Idowu were arrested at their hideout at Owode-Egba area of the state, three months after they committed the crime.

According to Oyeyemi, the police swung into action after a relative of the victim lodged a complaint at the Owode-Egba divisional police headquarters on June 9, 2022.

The police spokesperson said the family member reported that the victim left his house at the Kobape area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and did not return home.

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team subsequently embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022, where the SIM card of the victim was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu. On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at the Kobape area around 7.30pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and dismembered him,” Oyeyemi added.

The suspects, Oyeyemi said, have confessed to the crime, saying a herbalist they met on Facebook prescribed the ritual for them.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Eid-Maulud: Matawalle recommits to restore peace in Zamfara

Eid-Maulud: Matawalle recommits to restore peace in Zamfara

2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

Olusegun Obasanjo denies endorsing Bola Tinubu for 2023

Olusegun Obasanjo denies endorsing Bola Tinubu for 2023

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Kwara kidnapped children escape

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Lucky Okechukwu. [Twitter:@OfficialAPCNYL]

Hoodlums gun down APC youth leader in Enugu