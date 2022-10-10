Yahoo boys in Ogun kill and dismember man for ritual purposes

The suspects, after murdering the 40-year-old man, in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State, cut his body into pieces for ritual purposes.

In a statement in which the suspects’ arrest was disclosed, Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said Odeh and Idowu were arrested at their hideout at Owode-Egba area of the state, three months after they committed the crime.

According to Oyeyemi, the police swung into action after a relative of the victim lodged a complaint at the Owode-Egba divisional police headquarters on June 9, 2022.

The police spokesperson said the family member reported that the victim left his house at the Kobape area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and did not return home.

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team subsequently embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022, where the SIM card of the victim was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu. On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at the Kobape area around 7.30pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and dismembered him,” Oyeyemi added.