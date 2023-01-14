ADVERTISEMENT
Yahoo boy defrauds American lady $1000 on Tik Tok, lures her to Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Command in Kwara has arrested 23-year-old Nigerian internet fraudster (Yahoo boy), Awoleye Oluwatofunmi, who allegedly defrauded an American national, Vonapolouis Moss, for US$ 1,000.

The suspect (yahoo boy).
He said the suspect presented himself to the victim as an American on TikTok, a social media platform with the name, Howard Adams, and defrauded her of US$ 1,000.

The CP said the suspect later took a step further by luring the victim to fly into Nigeria on January 9, 2023, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to him, the victim flew into Ilorin the next day and was received by the suspect before he was arrested based on actionable intelligence.

The CP said that the suspect also deceitfully took an unspecified amount of dollars from the victim before she was rescued by police operatives.

He said further that the necessary authorities have been contacted for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the rescued victim has been moved into secure custody by the State Police Command, pending her return to the US.

“The command would continue to discharge its duties with a full sense of responsibility and be willing at all times to respect the rights of every citizen,” the CP said.

