Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with his Toyota Venza

Erahamwonyi was heading to a destination on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when he suddenly overtook a car in front of him only to hit a tricycle which was conveying passengers to their destination.

The accident, which took place along first Ugbor Road by John Edebia Junction, Government Reserved Area also led to severe injuries for one Regina Jeffery, a 30-year-old resident of Obanor Street, behind Benson Idahosa University, Benin and a tricycle rider.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Sylvester said the driver of the Venza was on top speed when he attempted to overtake the car in his front only to crash into the coming tricycle.

“The driver of the Venza I suspect is a Yahoo boy. They are always driving like the road belongs to them. If he had been patient, the accident would have been avoided. Another tricycle would have been involved but he was fast enough to avoid being hit. An elderly woman died on the spot while two were taken to Benin Medical Care on Adesuwa Road,” the eyewitness stated.

Confirming the accident, Edo State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor released a statement that read: “This is to inform the general public of a fatal motor/tricycle accident that occurred Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at about 0600hrs along first Ugbor Road by John Edebia Junction, G.R.A; Benin City, involving Mr Elvis Erahamwonyi the driver of one Toyota Venza Jeep Reg No. BDG 893 ES, Tricycle rider, Mr Goodness Sunday, and the other tricycle rider whose identity is yet unknown with Reg Nos. BEN 614 UT Edo State Taxi Colour and AFZ 684 QM respectfully.

“The accident, which occurred early hours of the day, resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman, Mrs Roseline Omorogbe of No. 12 Omoregbe Close, Off Guobadia, Off first Ugbor, G.R.A; Benin City who was a passenger in one of the tricycles.

“The accident also caused severe bodily injuries on Mrs Regina Jeffery, aged 30 years old, of Obanor Street, Back of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, and a tricycle rider.”