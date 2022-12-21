ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with his Toyota Venza

Damilare Famuyiwa

The septuagenarian was inside a tricycle when she was crushed.

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza
Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

A suspected yahoo boy, Elvis Erahamwonyi has crushed a 77-year-old woman, Roseline Omorogbe, to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Erahamwonyi was heading to a destination on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when he suddenly overtook a car in front of him only to hit a tricycle which was conveying passengers to their destination.

The accident, which took place along first Ugbor Road by John Edebia Junction, Government Reserved Area also led to severe injuries for one Regina Jeffery, a 30-year-old resident of Obanor Street, behind Benson Idahosa University, Benin and a tricycle rider.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Sylvester said the driver of the Venza was on top speed when he attempted to overtake the car in his front only to crash into the coming tricycle.

“The driver of the Venza I suspect is a Yahoo boy. They are always driving like the road belongs to them. If he had been patient, the accident would have been avoided. Another tricycle would have been involved but he was fast enough to avoid being hit. An elderly woman died on the spot while two were taken to Benin Medical Care on Adesuwa Road,” the eyewitness stated.

Confirming the accident, Edo State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor released a statement that read: “This is to inform the general public of a fatal motor/tricycle accident that occurred Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at about 0600hrs along first Ugbor Road by John Edebia Junction, G.R.A; Benin City, involving Mr Elvis Erahamwonyi the driver of one Toyota Venza Jeep Reg No. BDG 893 ES, Tricycle rider, Mr Goodness Sunday, and the other tricycle rider whose identity is yet unknown with Reg Nos. BEN 614 UT Edo State Taxi Colour and AFZ 684 QM respectfully.

“The accident, which occurred early hours of the day, resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman, Mrs Roseline Omorogbe of No. 12 Omoregbe Close, Off Guobadia, Off first Ugbor, G.R.A; Benin City who was a passenger in one of the tricycles.

“The accident also caused severe bodily injuries on Mrs Regina Jeffery, aged 30 years old, of Obanor Street, Back of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, and a tricycle rider.

The police spokesperson added that the two injured persons were immediately admitted at Benin Medical Care, along Adesuwa Road, G.R.A; Edo State capital, for treatments while the deceased woman was deposited at Stella Obasanjo, Hospital Mortuary, Off Sapele Road, Benin City for autopsy and preservation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to rape him

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to r*pe him

Gunmen rob PoS operator of N400,000, k*ll man during attack [crucible]

Gunmen rob PoS operator of N400,000, k*ll man during attack

Tears flow as family buries slain BRT passenger Bamise in Lagos

Tears flow as family buries slain BRT passenger Bamise in Lagos

Man defiles 5-year-old girl after sending her mother to market

Man defiles 5-year-old girl after sending her mother to market