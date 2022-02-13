Yaba building collapse: 3 confirmed dead, 2 rescued alive

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday night.

Farinloye said that the building was said to have given signs with rubles falling from it on Thursday.

“It was gathered that when one of the neighbours called their attention to it, they told him off that it was as a result of work going on.

“However, close observations revealed that the building had tilted forward,” Farinloye said.

The Zonal Coordinator, however, said that proper investigation on the case of the collapse will be carried out by the state government.

This, he noted, is to determine the cause of the collapse after the emergency phase at the site.