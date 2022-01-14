X-pression hair develops mobile app to fight off counterfeit hair products

X-pression hair creates mobile app to detect fake hair products.; shares development in a press conference at company's premises in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Unfortunately, attempts have been made to compromise those high standards, due to the criminal activities of fakers and pirates of the brand’s products. Members of the public have been duped into buying low quality hair products spuriously packaged with the X-pression hair brand.

Not only has this hurt the impeccable reputation that Solpia Nigeria Ltd, makers of X-pression hair products, have painstakingly built over the years; but also poses a threat to the end user, the hair designers and other members of the public who engage with X-pression rich and ultra braid.

Owing to the duty of care owed to the public, and also to protect its integrity and economic investments, the X-pression hair brand has now decided to take a definitive stand against fake hair products being passed off as theirs.

Technology to the rescue

X-pression Rich and Ultra Braid has now tapped into technology in a bid to arrest this unwanted development that has seemingly gone on for too long. With a new mobile app, end users can now scan their X-pressions hair products to be sure whether they have purchased an original or a fake item.

The company revealed this move during a press conference held at the Solpia Nigeria Limited premises in Agege, Lagos, on January, 13th 2022. There, marketing manager, Mrs Grace Ejikeme, gave a presentation highlighting the lengths they’ve gone through to ensure that end users would now always get value for their money. She also revealed that the unhealthy and toxic side effects of fake X-pressions hair products - such as bruises, cuts and burning - can now be totally avoided. By simply downloading the mobile application, falling victim to fake X-pression braids can become a thing of the past.

More on the “Hidden Tag” mobile app by X-pressions

The sole aim of this newly-developed mobile app is to ascertain the authenticity of any X-pressions hair product you purchase anywhere in the world.

To ensure this, the company’s stock now includes a tag on each product, which carries a special identification tag that can be scanned and recognised by the “Hidden Tag” application. The app is not heavy in size and can be easily downloaded on the Apple App Store for iPhone users and on the Google Play Store for Android users. It’s an easy-to-use app that can be operated anywhere you are in the world, and lets you know if you’ve actually got what you thought you paid for.

In a case where you discover that the hair product you’ve purchased is fake, there is also a mechanism to help you report the product and the location you got it from. And according to the brand’s lawyer, Prince Azubuike Onyekwelu, any arrested persons will be prosecuted accordingly as the company has the backing of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments amongst other regulatory bodies and agencies. “It’s no longer business as usual for fakers,” he said.

What if fakers create their own tags to deceive the public?