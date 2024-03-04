ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wrongful overtaking kills 12 persons, 28 sustain injuries in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigation of the incident reveals that 40 people were involved in the crash.

The car crash was caused by wrongful overtaking, speeding and overloading [Premium Times Nigeria]
The car crash was caused by wrongful overtaking, speeding and overloading [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Nadabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that the fatal road traffic crash occurred at Tashar Yari village at 7:36 am on Monday.

“The trailer with a registration number KTG 454 ZZ was travelling to Kano when the unfortunate incident occurred,” Nadabo said.

He said that the cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking, speeding and overloading, which sadly resulted in the high number of fatalities. Nadabo said the Chairman of Makarfi Local Government and the Unit Commander, Tashar Yari were on ground to assess the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that investigation of the incident has revealed that 40 people were involved in the crash, 28 got injured and 12 were deceased.

The injured were conveyed to the Makarfi General Hospital for further treatment.

“The owner of the vehicle, who is in Azare, Bauchi State has been informed and directed to report to the Kaduna Sector Command, while the driver of the trailer was reportedly among the deceased," he stated.

Nadabo said that the accident was avoidable, adding, "hence our resolve to continue to reach out to the stakeholders, particularly transport unions.

"This is to preach and sensitise their drivers on the dangers of speeding, overloading, dangerous driving and the use of cellphones while driving, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Corps in Kaduna will strive to continue to work hard and liaise with transport Stakeholders and the media in preaching the word of safety.”

Nadabo appealed to motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving particularly on the highways.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The State Commissioner of Police has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately [Punch]

Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

He tried to cover up his tracks, but he didn’t do it [Celestial Church of Christ Kaduna1 Basilica Headquarters Kabala-Doki/Facebook]

Assistant pastor kills pastor with screwdriver, sets him ablaze after