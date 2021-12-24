RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

wow!lotto is the real deal…Check out some of the Wow Winners!

It’s been raining wow wins all the way on wow!lotto, Nigeria’s interactive online lottery. From massive Cash wins to super non-cash prizes such as Samsung Curved TV, iPhone 11, Oraimo freepods 3 and so much more.

Amongst our many winners, we had Ayomide, a Lagos resident, who cashed out the sum of N500,000 in November. She bet with N1,000 to win the whooping sum of N500,000 on the Fortune Wink game. Now, that’s wow!

Chiamaka, a student of the University of Calabar, won a Samsung Curved TV on the Wheel of Fortune; also another wow win!

We have also had winners from our Deposit Live Draw which we launched in November who won iPhone 11, Oraimo freepods 3 and Super wheel spins.

In this festive season, wow!lotto has so much fun to offer with a new game feature on the app called Christmas Delight to wow players.

There's more! You can now make deposits with the USSD payment option. We have a new partnership with Coral Pay, a trusted payment transaction company, to ease deposits using the USSD code option.

MTN & Globacom network users can now play on wow!lotto without using their data. Just visit www.wowlotto.ng today to sign up. It is available on : iOS, Android and Web in Nigeria. All you need to do is register, have fun, and win big!

To catch up on all the latest news on wow!lotto, follow @wowlotto.ng on Instagram and @wowlotto on Tiktok and on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wowlotto.official and visit our website www.wowlotto.ng

#Featurebywow!lotto

