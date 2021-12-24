wow!lotto is the real deal…Check out some of the Wow Winners!

Chiamaka, a student of the University of Calabar, won a Samsung Curved TV on the Wheel of Fortune; also another wow win!

Pulse Nigeria

We have also had winners from our Deposit Live Draw which we launched in November who won iPhone 11, Oraimo freepods 3 and Super wheel spins.

Pulse Nigeria

In this festive season, wow!lotto has so much fun to offer with a new game feature on the app called Christmas Delight to wow players.

There's more! You can now make deposits with the USSD payment option. We have a new partnership with Coral Pay, a trusted payment transaction company, to ease deposits using the USSD code option.

Pulse Nigeria

MTN & Globacom network users can now play on wow!lotto without using their data. Just visit www.wowlotto.ng today to sign up. It is available on : iOS, Android and Web in Nigeria. All you need to do is register, have fun, and win big!

To catch up on all the latest news on wow!lotto, follow @wowlotto.ng on Instagram and @wowlotto on Tiktok and on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wowlotto.official and visit our website www.wowlotto.ng

----