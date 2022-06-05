Worshippers throng Ikotun to celebrate TB Joshua's 1st memorial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the church has been operating on low-key since the passing on of the founder, in honour of the departed preacher and philanthropist.

The first memorial anniversary service had the theme: “Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua”.

It featured some Nigerian celebrities including popular comedian Ali Baba, K C Brown and Tee Mac who entertained people.

Many foreign gospel ministers who also attended the service included Pastor Freyle from Colombia, Pastor William Ghaltas from Bethlehem, Pastor Obispo Elvis from the Dominican Republic and Bishop Trevor Williamson and wife from Bahamas.

Others included Pastor Bernard Mulder of South Africa and Bishop Steven Ogedengbe from Nigeria.

In his welcome remark at the event, Williamson asked the worshippers to celebrate for ” TB Joshua is not dead, but lives on.

“Since the day he exited to the higher realm, he has continued to appear to me in dreams with messages of upliftment to the congregation.

“He is with the Lord resting for the mission he accomplished here on earth.

“He is in heaven advocating for you, therefore, be happy and worship God in its true sense.

“His legacy, faith, and good works while here speaks volume of a prophet anointed by God to save and serve the people at the global level,” he said.

He thanked the leadership of the church especially the president of SCOAN, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late founder for keeping faith and the structural renewal of the church.

He affirmed that the church would continue the spiritual warfare against demons, deliverance and humanitarian works aside from other services to the people.

He added that those services were what the church was known for as the prophet’s legacy.

Phillip Kato, a SCOAN worshipper, told NAN that to him, the presence of TB Joshua was still very much in the Synagogue.

”He might be physically dead but he lives on in the works and charity he did while he was here on Earth.”

Damian Amora said he came all the way from Benin City for the occasion.

“TB Joshua left a huge legacy. He touched the lives of many.

”He was a giver. He was a healer. I believe he walked with the Lord. His preaching made positive impact on me. I miss him a lot,” he told NAN.

Mrs Ajoke Adebanjo said she came from Ibadan to join in the memorial.

According to her, while TB Joshua was alive, she got many healings and testimonies from the church, by practising the wise teachings of the late prophet and living out what the word of God says in the Bible.

NAN reports that TB Joshua, Nigerian pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, passed on June 5, 2021 at the age of 57.

He would have been 58 on June 12, 2021.

TB Joshua was one of the most controversial and “enigmatic” Nigerian pastors of our time, especially with his preaching style and records of miracle performances.

In 1987, TB Joshua founded The SCOAN under the bridge that links Ejigbo and Egbe in Lagos State, with just few members.

The church later grew to have large number of members within and outside Nigeria, Africa and Latin America.

He established the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, which has wide viewership, especially as it is on cable TV.

TB Joshua was a known philanthropist and noted for helping the needy and sponsoring persons.

Like many influential men, TB Joshua was not without controversies.

On Sept.12, 2014, a guest house collapsed in the SCOAN’s premises in Lagos, killing no fewer than 115 people.

Many speculate he had premonition of his death.

This is as some of his last memorable words when he spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting on Saturday prior to his demise later, were:

Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.