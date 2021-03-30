At separate events held in Kano State, Imo State, Lagos State as well as the FCT, NBC further supported the various state water management bodies with activities aimed at helping to improve their operations, processes, and delivery to the public.

Presentation of Gift to a participant at the World Water Day Commemoration held at Asejire recently (1)

On Monday, March 22nd, the company collaborated with key stakeholders and community leaders in Asejire, Ibadan, to highlight the importance of water and the role of each stakeholder in its management. Dr Adebayo Adepoju, Chairman of the Oyo State Water Corporation; Chief Raimi Akinsola, Baale of Osegere Village; and Chief Lateef Bakare, Baale of Olukeye Village were among those who attended the symposium.

From left, Quality Assurance Manager, Nigeria Bottle Company (NBC), Mr. Tijani Salau; Baale of Olukeye Village, Chief Lateef Bakare; Chairman Water Corporation of Oyo State, Dr. Adebayo Adepoju and Environment and Systems Manager (NBC), Mrs. Olufunke Ogundipe during the 2021 World Water Day commemoration event organized by NBC at Asejire, Ibadan.

The Public Affairs and Communications Director of NBC, Mr. Ekuma Eze while commenting on this year’s World Water Day themed ‘Valuing Water’, spoke about the impact of NBC in creating and sharing value for all stakeholders in its host communities. Ekuma further explained that the company’s articulated ‘Mission 2025’sustainability commitment was designed to achieve sustainable growth with Water Stewardship as a main pillar, adding that ‘Mission 2025’ is fully aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets.

Cross section of participating community men and women at the 2021 World Water Day commemoration at the NBC Plant, Asejire

Some of the recent water-based initiatives by NBC include the construction of boreholes in several communities in Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Kaduna, Oyo, Borno, Abuja and Rivers states, and partnering with Kano State Water Board to improve access to potable water for over 1 million people in the state. Since 2020, the company has also been in partnership with USAID Nigeria E-WASH program, aimed at boosting the technical capacity of six state water boards across the country.

Mr Tijani Salau Baale of Olukeye Village, Chief Lateef Bakare and Mrs Olufunke Ogundipe during the 2021 World Water Day commemoration organized by NBC

A cross section of a speaker addressing participants at the 2021 World Water Day commemoration at the NBC Plant, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State

“All our Plants have functional Effluent Treatment Plants, in which our process water is treated to be able to support aquatic life before discharging it into government approved sites. We started building our multimillion-euro effluent water treatment plants at a time it was not yet a regulatory issue in Nigeria. To validate our water stewardship strategies, all NBC manufacturing plants have been certified by the prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) standard," Eze said.

