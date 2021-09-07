World Beard Day 2021: Jameson celebrates the MenDem with lit Lagos celebration

As always with Jameson, this year’s celebration was an utmost delight; filled with loads of laughs, positive vibes and electric energy.

The event took place on Saturday, September 4th, with customised experiences such as complimentary beard trimming for the mendem, mouthwatering Jameson cocktails to get the conversation flowing, games to keep the laughter going and tasty food to keep the energy up.

Of course, you know there was non-stop lit music rocking the party. DJ Cam’ron and DJ Kiss made sure of that. Guests also got portraits done by creative photographer and artist, Emmanuel Oyeleke; while beard-grooming brands such as Wolf x Grooming, Okunrin, Bearded Genius and others were on the ground for everyone who needed them.

‘Cash’ singer, Lady Donli came through. As did Jeff Bankz, Amanda Iheme, Sess The Problem Kid, Wavy The Creator, Ubong Etuk, Alani Adenle among many others.

The 2021 World Beard Day was a lit one. You already know how it goes when Jameson gets involved. And Jameson remains just as committed to redefining the idea of masculinity and of bearded men just as the brand was when this compelling mini-documentary titled More Than A Beard was released a while back.

