Workers trapped as another building under construction collapses in Lagos

The building located at Akanbi street in the Yaba area of the state collapsed on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has confirmed the incident.

An official of the agency who spoke to TheCable said five construction workers are beneath the rubble.

The anonymous official said, “Upon arrival of LASEMA response team at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have collapsed.

“Further investigation revealed that the construction workers numbering about five were on site when the structure came down and are still trapped underneath.”