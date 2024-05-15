ADVERTISEMENT
Casual worker electrocuted while refilling chiller with water at Lagos factory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said the victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Isolo, where he was later referred to Isolo General Hospital.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said the incident was reported at the Aswani Police Division on Tuesday at about 5.06 p.m., by a manager of the company.

He said the manager told the police that one of their casual workers was electrocuted while refilling an industrial chiller with water.

The spokesperson said the victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Isolo, where he was later referred to Isolo General Hospital.

Hundeyin said the victim, however, was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor on duty.

“No physical injury was observed on the corpse. The body has been removed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is in progress,” he said.

