The police officer described it as defrauding by false pretense adding that one end up in jail for 5 years.

The officer known as Chief Inspector Amoah explained that if a lady tells you to send her money for transport to come over and doesn't show up, she needs to refund adding that the victim can be dealt with accordingly per the criminal code.

"Dear men, if a lady tells you to send her money for transport to come over and you send her the cash and she decides not to visit you and does not refund the money, you can refer to ACT 29 SECTION 132 of the criminal code and file a case of defrauding by false pretense against her.

"She can be jailed for up to 5 years. Know your right my brother, and for some of the women be warned," he said.

What Act 29 Section 132 states

The Criminal Code Act 29 Section 132 states that "A person is guilty of defrauding by false pretences if, by means of any false pretence, or by personation he obtains the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of anything".