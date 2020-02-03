President Moreno said men are "permanently subjected to the danger of being accused of harassment".

"Women often report harassment, it is true, and it is good that they do so," he went on, before claiming that women often "get angry with ugly people" in harassment cases.

Lenin Moreno made the comments at an investors' conference on Friday

"That is to say, it is 'harassment' when it comes from an ugly person," he said. "But if the person is good looking... they usually do not think it is harassment."

Lenin Moreno has since apologized for his comments at conference in the city of Guayaquil on Friday.

In a tweet, he said: "did not intend to minimise an issue as serious as violence or abuse".

"I apologise if it was understood that way," he added. "I reject violence against women in all its forms!"