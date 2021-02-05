Women need to stand together – Zulumoke Oyibo (Inkblot Productions)
In a bid to foster conversations about the problems women face in Nollywood, Zulumoke Oyibo, director and co-founder at Inkblot Productions — the movie studio behind Nollywood movies like The Wedding Party, Up North, etc — has created a new initiative titled “Inkblot Women In Film (IWIF)”.
The initiative was designed to create a safe space for women in the Nigerian movie industry to have discussions about how to make Nollywood more inclusive and conducive for women filmmakers.
On why she made the decision to spearhead IWIF, Zulumoke Oyibo said,“
The first edition of IWIF took place on the 3rd of February 2021 and was attended by women chosen from many aspects of filmmaking such as Ini Dima Okojie (actor), Actor Ihuoma Ejiofor (actor), Erica Nlewedim (actor & BBNaija reality star), Judith Audu (producer), and many others, all of whom agreed that gatherings such as IWIF are long overdue and need to happen more.
Ini Dima Okojie, Zulumoke Oyibo and Erica Nlewedim jpg