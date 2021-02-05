The initiative was designed to create a safe space for women in the Nigerian movie industry to have discussions about how to make Nollywood more inclusive and conducive for women filmmakers.

On why she made the decision to spearhead IWIF, Zulumoke Oyibo said,“

The first edition of IWIF took place on the 3rd of February 2021 and was attended by women chosen from many aspects of filmmaking such as Ini Dima Okojie (actor), Actor Ihuoma Ejiofor (actor), Erica Nlewedim (actor & BBNaija reality star), Judith Audu (producer), and many others, all of whom agreed that gatherings such as IWIF are long overdue and need to happen more.

Ini Dima Okojie, Zulumoke Oyibo and Erica Nlewedim jpg

Zulu and Linda

Oyinkan Fawehimi (Foza Doza) - Lawyer

Oyinkan Fawehimi (Lawyer) & Ihuoma Ejiofor (Actor)

Ini Dima Okojie, Zulumoke Oyibo and Erica Nlewedim

Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima Okojie, Amaka Akukwe, Judith Audu, Zulumoke Oyibo, Linda Ejiofor, Oyinkan Fawehimi, Nike Fagbulejpg

Judith Audu (Producer) (1)

Judith Audu (Producer)

Sharon Ooja (Actor), Ini Dima-Okogie (Actor), Erica Nweledim (Actor), Zulumoke Oyibo (Co Founder Inkblot), Judith Audu (Producer), Oyinkan Fawehimi (Lawyer), Nike Fagbule (Zebra Stripes Networks) Publicist, Am (1)

Sharon Ooja (Actor), Ini Dima-Okogie (Actor), Erica Nweledim (Actor), Zulumoke Oyibo (Co Founder Inkblot), Judith Audu (Producer), Oyinkan Fawehimi (Lawyer), Nike Fagbule (Zebra Stripes Networks) Publicist, Amaka

Oyinkan Fawehimi (Lawyer), Sharon Ooja (Actor), Judith Audu (Producer), Ini Dima-Okogie (Actor)

Judith Audu & Zulumoke Oyibo

Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima Okojie, Erica Nweledim and Zulumoke Oyibo

Zulu and Judith

Zulumoke Oyibo - Co Founder Inkblot

Zulu and Judith Audu

