More than 102 000 people have been infected and the death toll keeps increasing by the day.

Out of fear of a likely pandemic, some people are preparing themselves for the worst.

For instance, in Australia, reports say citizens are stocking up on supplies just in case the worst happens and it is leading to altercations.

A viral video shows three women physically assaulting each other over a pack of toilet rolls.

The video shows one of the women with a trolley stacked with packs of toilet rolls in a shopping centre and the other woman wanted only one pack but she wouldn’t agree.

As she also desperately needed some of the scarce product, she insisted to get one at all cost, resulting in an altercation and physical attacks.

The Guardian reported that the Australian police have charged the women over the fight.

Watch the dramatic video below: