ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman's whereabouts remains unknown 12 days after involvement in road crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

The search for the missing woman, according to the family, is now futile.

The accident happened along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway [Image used for illustrative purpose - Premium Times]
The accident happened along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway [Image used for illustrative purpose - Premium Times]

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that Akinola was aboard a bus alongside 21 other passengers, when the vehicle crashed outside a filling station on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Multiple reports claimed that the accident occurred about a few minutes’ drive to Ogere Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The search for Beatrice, however, hit the rock following a futile search after the bus she boarded was said to have somersaulted several times before going up in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamenting that their efforts are becoming a wild goose chase, the Badagry-based family urged the state government agencies to help in the search for the woman.

Narrating how the accident occurred, the husband of the missing lady, Pastor Emmanuel Akinola, said, “She was on a journey from Ibadan to Badagry. She boarded a vehicle at Iwo Road. This was very close to the Ogere Toll Gate. She was with our last son when the accident happened.

“The boy is about 10 years old. It was through him that the doctors told us that they were involved in an accident and that nothing happened to him. After picking him up, we checked around but couldn’t find the mother. We went to the Federal Road Safety Corps and police offices.

“The FRSC officers told us to go and check the bodies in Ring Road Adeoyo Hospital. Out of the five bodies we saw, three were children, and the other two were adults. They said the driver and one other person were the two adults.”

According to Akinola, the family had been to various places, including the scene of the accident and the hospital’s morgue in Oyo State, without seeing any glimpse of his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

I checked all the bodies; I could not find my wife. We proceeded to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where three people were taken for intensive medical attention. Out of 22 passengers, we were only able to see 12 dead or alive.

“This is what gave us the impression that maybe passersby who saw that some of the passengers needed urgent medical attention took some of the injured to the hospital before the road safety officials turned up because we were told the vehicle somersaulted several times before it caught fire. We reported the matter at a police station. They asked whether we wanted a case, and I told them that I was just looking for my wife,” he added.

Also speaking, a family friend identified simply as Felix urged the authorities involved to come to the aid of the family in locating the whereabouts of the woman.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

The suspect will be arraigned after investigation is completed [The Nation]

Police arrest man with 13 stolen ATM cards in Adamawa

The policemen allegedly took his body away [PM News]

Lawyer accuses police of killing 32-year-old man on Christmas day

The middle-aged woman was resuscitated and later taken to the hospital for medical attention [Sani Ahmad Usman]

Suicidal woman who jumped into Osun River says fire was burning in her body